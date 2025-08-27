SHAH ALAM, Aug 27 — School staff were among those called by police to give statements regarding the case of a Form Three student who fell from a school dormitory building in Sabak Bernam yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the investigation is still ongoing.

“Statements have been recorded from various individuals, including school staff,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, police confirmed receiving a report involving a male Form Three student who is believed to have fallen from the third floor of his school dormitory in Sabak Bernam.

Shazeli said an investigation paper has been opened under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, with the case being investigated from multiple angles. — Bernama