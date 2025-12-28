IPOH, Dec 28 — The Perak state government has strengthened its commitment to addressing the issue of stray animals in a sustainable, humane and shared-responsibility manner by increasing the allocation to RM0.3 million for next year.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the increase in allocation reflected the state government’s concern, particularly in addressing aspects of public safety, health, environmental cleanliness and humanitarian values within the community.

“This year, an allocation of RM0.15 million was provided and with the available budget, we were only able to operate in several areas around Ipoh and Kampar.

“However, with the budget we will receive next year, I think this programme can be expanded to Taiping and Manjung based on community requests there regarding the issue of an overpopulation of stray animals, especially dogs,” she said.

Ng was met after officiating the closing ceremony of the Perak Pawsitive Initiative 2025 at Dewan Megastar here today, which was attended by more than 100 participants.

The Perak Pawsitive Initiative was first launched in 2024 as a holistic approach by the state government to address the issue of stray animals in a humane and sustainable manner through the implementation of neutering, vaccination and public education programmes.

Ng said the state government had also allocated a specific fund of RM0.1 million for the construction of shelters for stray animals at several suitable locations.

Commenting on the Feeder Mapping Application, she said it was a continuation of the Feeder Mapping Programme previously introduced to ensure that neutering, monitoring and intervention processes could be carried out in a more systematic manner based on actual data.

She said the application was expected to be operational early next year and would be open to feeder communities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), volunteers as well as individuals directly involved in the welfare of stray animals.

“This application is essentially developed to coordinate feeder information, support short-, medium- and long-term planning, as well as strengthen cooperation between government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the local community.

“This approach is also in line with smart city aspirations, where technology is used as a supporting tool for real solutions, not merely for digitalisation, but to ease work processes, expedite action and enhance policy effectiveness,” she said. — Bernama