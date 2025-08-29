PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke will prepare a detailed report for the Cabinet to explain the power outage at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA 2) yesterday, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Speaking at the weekly post-Cabinet press conference, the communications minister said Loke pledged that the report would also outline plans for fail-safes.

“The minister informed the Cabinet that a report will be prepared to explain in detail what happened, and what measures MAHB (Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad) would take to prevent it from happening again,” Fahmi told reporters.

He added that Loke also assured the Cabinet that none of the airport’s critical systems were affected by the outage.

MORE TO COME