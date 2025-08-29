KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is urging the public to be wary of a man impersonating a firefighter to trick victims into giving him money.

Selangor JBPM director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the suspect was spotted sending messages to victims via the TikTok app, claiming to be desperate to borrow money and introducing himself as an officer based at the Kapar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP).

“To convince the victim, the suspect claims to be found at Kapar BBP and several individuals had contacted the station to look for him after being tricked,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

He said the man also deceived a restaurant frequented by firefighters in Kapar by contacting the shop to borrow money and providing a QR (quick response) code under his name to the eatery.

“In addition, the suspect is also alleged to have contacted four eateries to make fake food orders by posing as a member of the Kapar BPP,” he said.

Wan Md Razali said a police report on the man’s activities had been lodged yesterday. — Bernama