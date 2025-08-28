ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 28 — Johor is the first in the Asia Pacific region to employ the JCB Pothole Pro machine designed for faster and more durable road maintenance and repair, a state official announced today.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the two units, engineered with technology from the United Kingdom, were purchased for RM3.2 million.

“Previously, the time taken to patch a road was about an hour. With this new technology, it only takes about 30 minutes and is 90 per cent more hard-wearing compared to the older method,” he told reporters after launching the Road Repair Innovation event here today.

Mohamad Fazli said the new machines, introduced by Safwa Global Venture (M) Sdn Bhd, also save on manpower with a particular focus on repairing roads damaged by floods or heavy rain during the monsoon season.

He added that the state government remains committed to a “zero pothole” target, despite recurring road damage due to weather and underground infrastructure issues.

“Since last year, we have set a zero pothole target. That is why there is a need for new technology to support this aspiration,” he said, noting that improved road quality is also essential for the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The Bukit Pasir assemblyman said it is likely more JCB Pothole Pro machines will be purchased in the future.

On average, the Johor state government receives about 6,000 complaints of damaged roads or potholes each month.