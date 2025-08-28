KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The federal government’s plans for infrastructure development and the number of affordable homes completed under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will be among the matters discussed on the last day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website, Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) is scheduled to ask the Prime Minister during the Minister’s Question Time whether the federal government’s plans for infrastructure development projects focus only on certain states while neglecting others.

Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) will ask the Prime Minister about the current number of affordable homes completed under the 12MP and the percentage of the target achieved so far.

Meanwhile, Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) will, during the Questions for Oral Answers session, seek the Finance Minister’s clarification on measures taken to address leakages in government contracts that have resulted in billions of ringgit in public funds losses.

Also listed is a question from Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) to the Transport Minister on the direct economic returns for border states like Perlis, Kedah, and Kelantan from daily cross-border trade and cargo movements between Malaysia and Thailand.

The session will also see a question from Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub) to the Higher Education Minister on the ministry’s stance regarding Universiti Malaya’s Student Affairs Division, which allegedly interfered with students’ autonomy by appointing an advisor and requiring approval for student activities.

Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) will ask the Finance Minister about the findings on the impact of the Sales and Service Tax revision and the introduction of new taxes, including the digital tax, on low-income groups, as well as the measures in place to protect B40 and M40 households in rural areas.

Attention today will also be on the tabling of the Gig Workers Bill 2025 and the Urban Renewal Bill 2025 for their second reading, as well as the winding-up speech by the Finance Minister on the Government Procurement Bill 2025, which was debated by 20 Members of Parliament yesterday.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which began on July 21 and runs for 24 days, will adjourn today. — Bernama