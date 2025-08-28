ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 28 — The Johor government is awaiting a full report on the integrity of Petronas Gas Berhad's (PGB) underground pipeline system following a weak earthquake that struck Segamat yesterday.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the state is waiting for a complete assessment from PGB and other related agencies to ensure the safety of both the company's facilities and public infrastructure.

“We understand that reports about the underground gas pipeline are a concern for residents, but so far, we have not received any reports from PGB on any soil movement that affects their pipeline system,” he told reporters today after launching a Road Repair Innovation event in Kota Iskandar.

Mohamad Fazli confirmed that initial monitoring of state assets — including roads, Public Works Department (JKR) buildings, and dams in the affected areas — has so far not revealed any structural damage.

“There may be small cracks, but they do not involve the main structures. We are still waiting for full reports from the respective departments before any further action is taken,” he said.

He added that the state government is relying on expert reports from agencies such as the Minerals and Geoscience Department and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), as Johor does not have its own comprehensive ground movement detection devices for earthquakes.

The assessment was prompted after MetMalaysia reported a weak, 3.2-magnitude earthquake in Segamat at 8.59 am yesterday, with tremors reportedly felt in several areas in Johor and southern Pahang.

This followed two tremors last Sunday. a 4.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Segamat at 6.13 am, and a second, 2.8-magnitude tremor in Yong Peng at 9.00 am.