KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today maintained that no state is being sidelined in the government’s development plans, stressing that allocations are based on needs and strategic priorities.

Speaking during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in Parliament, Anwar dismissed accusations of neglect, detailing billions of ringgit in projects and increased allocations for states across the country, including those led by the opposition.

“This does not mean that other states are neglected. In fact, under the Madani government, allocations have been increased based on the needs of each state,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, who asked if the federal government was focusing infrastructure development only on certain states, citing projects like the E-ART in Johor and the LRT Mutiara Line in Penang.

Increased allocations for states

To rebut claims of neglect, Anwar provided figures showing a consistent rise in Federal Development Expenditure for numerous states between 2022 and 2025. These include

Sabah : RM5.2 billion to RM6.7 billion

: RM5.2 billion to RM6.7 billion Sarawak : RM4.7 billion to RM5.9 billion

: RM4.7 billion to RM5.9 billion Kelantan : RM2.4 billion to RM3.2 billion

: RM2.4 billion to RM3.2 billion Terengganu : RM1.4 billion to RM1.8 billion

: RM1.4 billion to RM1.8 billion Kedah : RM1.6 billion to RM2.2 billion

: RM1.6 billion to RM2.2 billion Perlis: RM400 million to RM600 million

He added that the government has consistently consulted with all state governments, including Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis, to incorporate their priorities into national planning.

Anwar said this was done as development objectives have different priorities at the state and federal levels.

"I gave a guarantee that the priorities chosen by the states will be accepted, and I will announce this in the upcoming Budget 2026," he said.

Major Infrastructure projects nationwide

Anwar also highlighted several large-scale projects being implemented beyond just Johor and Penang:

East Malaysia : The Pan Borneo Highway remains a priority, with federal funding of RM15.9 billion for the Sabah portion. Additionally, the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) has been approved at a cost of nearly RM10 billion, and a new RM1 billion Cancer Centre will be built in Sarawak.

: The Pan Borneo Highway remains a priority, with federal funding of RM15.9 billion for the Sabah portion. Additionally, the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) has been approved at a cost of nearly RM10 billion, and a new RM1 billion Cancer Centre will be built in Sarawak. East Coast, peninsula : The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), with a total cost of RM74.96 billion, continues to be a flagship project for Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang. The RM6.38 billion Central Spine Road (CSR) will provide an alternative route to the East Coast.

: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), with a total cost of RM74.96 billion, continues to be a flagship project for Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang. The RM6.38 billion Central Spine Road (CSR) will provide an alternative route to the East Coast. Northern Corridor : Kedah will see the development of the RM700 million Sidam Industrial and Logistics Hub and the RM922 million Jeniang Water Transfer Scheme. Perlis has been allocated RM723 million for infrastructure in the Chuping Valley Development Area and RM300 million for upgrading the Timah Tasoh Dam.

: Kedah will see the development of the RM700 million Sidam Industrial and Logistics Hub and the RM922 million Jeniang Water Transfer Scheme. Perlis has been allocated RM723 million for infrastructure in the Chuping Valley Development Area and RM300 million for upgrading the Timah Tasoh Dam. Flood mitigation : A total of RM25.08 billion has been allocated for flood mitigation projects, with RM8.84 billion specifically for projects in Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu.

: A total of RM25.08 billion has been allocated for flood mitigation projects, with RM8.84 billion specifically for projects in Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu. Water supply: Projects worth over RM1 billion each for Kedah and Kelantan are being implemented through Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) loans.

“These figures are important because they dismiss accusations that the government has sidelined certain regions,” Anwar said.

“This is not a question of choosing one state over another. It is about ensuring balanced growth across the federation.”