KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu is seeking court orders to compel Malaysian police to fully investigate claims that her 2006 murder was carried out on the orders of senior government officials.

Shaariibuu Setev’s legal challenge centres on a statutory declaration made by former police commando Azilah Hadri, who claimed in court documents that he was ordered by then-Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to kill and dispose of Altantuya.

Najib has consistently denied these allegations.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo today confirmed that she has filed a judicial review application on behalf of Altantuya’s father.

“We have been instructed by our client, Dr Shaariibuu Setev, to file an application for judicial review, for orders to, among others, compel authorities to investigate or complete investigations into the contents of Azilah Hadri’s statutory declaration,” she said in a brief statement.

The lawsuit was filed at the High Court here on August 25, and names the inspector-general of police, the director of the Criminal Investigation Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, the attorney general, and the government of Malaysia as respondents.

Key demands

Shaariibuu is seeking several specific court orders, including:

an order to compel the respondents to inform him in detail, within seven days, of the status and outcome of any police investigation into Azilah’s claims since 2019.

if the investigation is ongoing, an order for it to be completed within one month and for the results to be shared with him.

an order compelling the respondents to explain in detail if and why the case has been classified as requiring “No Further Action” (NFA).

For the court to decide on compensation to be paid to him over the respondents’ failure to provide updates on the investigation.

