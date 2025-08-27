KOTA KINABALU, Aug 27 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan has urged for a swift resolution to the state’s claim for 40 per cent of federal revenue collected in Sabah, warning that it could be a major issue of contention in the upcoming state election.

Kitingan said he was disappointed by the delay but remained optimistic that the matter would be addressed when the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) main committee meets on September 12.

“Of course, I can’t say I was not disappointed, but I am still hopeful that on the 12th of September there will be a decision,” he said when speaking to reporters after a forum on Sabah Day here.

“Something must happen. Otherwise, it will be a big issue in the election,” he added.

He said Sabah had already submitted its proposals but was still waiting for a clear response from the federal government.

“We have submitted, they haven’t said anything — neither yes nor no. We are waiting for the response. Hopefully, it will be positive,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof previously said that a decision on Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue claim is expected before the Malaysia Day celebration on September 16, with recommendations to be presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ahead of the September 12 meeting.

The revenue entitlement — guaranteed under the Federal Constitution as part of MA63 — has long been a source of dispute, with Sabah arguing it has been denied billions since the formula was last reviewed in 1974.

The Sabah Law Society has also taken legal action to compel the federal government to honour the provision, with the High Court set to deliver its decision on October 3.