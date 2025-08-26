MELAKA, Aug 26 — A final-year medical student from a private university in Bukit Baru is in critical condition after falling from the seventh floor of an apartment in Jalan Tun Razak here, yesterday.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said that the 24-year-old male student, who sustains severe traumatic brain injuries, including skull fractures, is being treated at Melaka Hospital.

He said at 10.42 pm, the victim was seen coming out of the bathroom before he allegedly fell from the seventh-floor unit that he shares with five university mates.

According to him, the victim landed on a fifth-floor balcony and was rushed to the hospital.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident was not linked to bullying. The victim has been described as kind and helpful,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama