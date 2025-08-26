KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The government’s preparations to address the ageing population phenomenon, and a proposal to impose a moratorium on residential projects in Kuala Lumpur, are among issues that will be brought up in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Papers published on Parliament’s official website, Sim Tze Tzin (PH–Bayan Baru) will ask the Minister of Economy during Ministers’ Question Time about preparations to face the ageing population, as well as projected trends in population growth, births, deaths and marriages over the next 10 years.

Young Syefura Othman (PH–Bentong) will ask the Prime Minister whether the government plans to impose a moratorium on residential projects in Kuala Lumpur, citing Department of Statistics data that projects the capital will reach its peak population in 2031, which is 28 years earlier than the national projection.

During the oral question-and-answer session, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN–Tanah Merah) will ask the Minister of Defence to clarify the ownership of the AW149 helicopter assembly plant, to be built in Batu Berendam, Melaka, by Leonardo, with government funding.

He will also seek confirmation on whether the Ministry of Defence had been consulted prior to the construction plan being approved.

Also listed is a question from Wong Shu Qi (PH–Kluang) to the Prime Minister, on the number of complaints received through the Public Complaints Management System (Sispaa) from 2018 until June 30, 2025, by government agencies, as well as the main reasons behind the three agencies recording the highest number of complaints during that period.

Datuk Willie Mongin (GPS–Puncak Borneo) will ask the Foreign Minister about the ministry’s latest assessment of armed conflicts in the Middle East.

He also wants to know whether Malaysia plans to review its foreign policy on the Middle East, to safeguard the country’s economic, security and national interests in the region.

After the oral question-and-answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will proceed with the tabling of bills for second reading, namely the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the National Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which began on July 21, is scheduled to run until August 28. — Bernama