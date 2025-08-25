KUCHING, Aug 25 — Sarawak will be introducing a new policy to address growing mental health concerns in society, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said such a policy is necessary as mental health is no longer just a health matter but a social issue that requires collaboration from all parties.

“Mental health is actually very difficult to measure because almost everyone in the world has some form of mental health challenge, but what makes the difference is how we deal with it.

“I will be discussing this matter with the Premier and my cabinet colleagues. We will also be engaging professionals and stakeholders to see how support systems and policies can be formulated, because some policies are not just about medicine,” he said.

He was met after launching the ‘Mental Health & Life Saving Skills Training for Lions & Leos’ programme at the Sarawak United People’s Party headquarters here yesterday.

Adding on, Dr Sim believes the rise in suicide cases seen today reflects the seriousness of mental health challenges.

He said these challenges are further compounded by lifestyle changes brought about by digitalisation and the heavy use of smartphones, which have affected family communication and support.

“Nowadays, fewer people are talking to their family members. Sometimes I myself have to send a message to my children to come down for lunch or dinner.

“The connections exist, but they are no longer functioning like before,” he said.

He stressed that awareness of mental health must first be strengthened before the government, professionals, and relevant stakeholders can come together to develop effective support systems and policies.

Dr Sim said the upcoming policy would not only cover medical aspects but also social issues, including addictions such as vaping, online gambling, cyberbullying, and various emerging challenges in the digital era.

“In the past, people would not cheat me online, but now it happens. This is why all parties need to sit together and discuss the right forms of support, intervention, and policy.”

He also shared the experience of a patient who would feel anxious at a specific time of day due to trauma from witnessing a friend’s death.

According to him, some individuals may only need psychological guidance, while others may require medication or strategies for distraction.

“We are all human, and everyone is different. There is no one solution or prescription that works for all. This is what makes mental health such a complex issue,” he said. — The Borneo Post