JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 25 — A total of 1,195 schools across Johor implemented the state-level Anti-Bullying Campaign simultaneously today to ensure schools are free from bullying and safe for learning and the character-building of students.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said this is part of the Johor Safe Zone initiative aimed at ensuring the state is peaceful, safe and prosperous for the future generation.

“This initiative is a symbol of the unity of all parties, including the state government, agencies, departments, teaching staff and students to raise awareness that ‘bullying is not a Johor culture’,” he posted on Facebook.

He also called on all Johor folks to continue collaborating with the state government to address the bullying culture.

Recently, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, called on the people in the state to continue collaborating with the state government in combating bullying and for stricter enforcement measures to be swiftly implemented to ensure all educational institutions remain safe spaces for children.

The Johor government has also set up a 24-hour Bullying Complaint Hotline at 03-88849325 and via WhatsApp at 014-8009325 for easier access to lodging reports. — Bernama