KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Cardiothoracic surgeon and Professor at the Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya (UM) Prof Dr K. Sivakumar has made history by becoming the first Malaysian to be awarded the prestigious Fellowship in the Faculty of Surgical Trainers by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd).

In a statement, UM said Dr Sivakumar was conferred the fellowship yesterday during the Royal College Diplomate Ceremony, a recognition that marked a proud milestone for Malaysia in the global surgical community.

“The Fellowship is reserved for surgeons who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to surgical education and leadership,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Dr Sivakumar said the fellowship was a very significant recognition for him, especially as a surgeon in an academic setting where the primary role was to train young surgeons to become assets to the nation.

He said the fellowship acknowledged his commitment to surgical education and continued efforts in advancing excellence in cardiothoracic surgery for UM and Malaysia.

“As a surgeon, I can save one life at a time. But as a trainer, I can empower others to save many more. I always say, if I do one, I treat 10; but if I train 10, I get 100 done. This simple idea is what drives my passion as a university professor in cardiothoracic surgery,” said Dr Sivakumar.

He added that cardiothoracic surgery in Malaysia remained underrepresented and by increasing the number of trained surgeons, they could better serve patients with heart and lung conditions nationwide.

Additionally, Dr Sivakumar is leading the development of Malaysia’s first Master’s programme in Cardiothoracic Surgery, aimed at positioning UM as a regional centre of excellence.

“We are benchmarking this programme against international standards, with the vision of making UM a training hub for cardiothoracic surgery not only in Malaysia, but across ASEAN,” he said.

Meanwhile, UM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said the achievement reflected the university’s excellence and expressed hope that it would inspire the UM community to pursue greater global recognition.

“I am truly proud of Dr Sivakumar’s achievement. He is a distinguished academic and a renowned surgeon who has made significant contributions to the nation. His success reflects the excellence of UM and inspires our community to continue striving for global recognition,” said Noor Azuan in the same statement.

He added that UM remained committed to producing world-class professionals and supporting academic leadership that made a real impact at both national and international levels. — Bernama