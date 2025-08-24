KUALA NERUS, Aug 24 — Police have received four reports of fatal accidents involving participants of the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

He said the accidents occurred between the day before the event began and today, and urged participants to prioritise safety on their journey home tonight.

“My advice is to ride in groups. If you’re tired or drowsy, stop at designated rest areas. Avoid performing dangerous stunts like the ‘Superman’ pose, which can endanger lives,” he said after launching the RXZ Members 7.0 event at the Gong Badak Motor Circuit today.

Mohd Yusri said police monitoring focused more on educating riders and ensuring the smooth flow of the event, rather than strict enforcement.

“Our approach is advisory. We’re there to guide and assist participants,” he said.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said no summonses were issued to participants and no official complaints were received from the public.

“Despite higher turnout this year, there have been no reports of misconduct or disturbances involving participants,” he added. — Bernama