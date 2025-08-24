KUALA LUMPUR, August 24 — Two cars at a policeman’s residence in Taman Bukit Katil Permai, Melaka, were destroyed in a fire believed to be an act of arson.

In a report by The Star, Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed that the victim, a Kandang police officer, lodged a report yesterday.

“Two cars parked in the porch were destroyed as well as a motorcycle on the road near the scene,” he said.

“No witnesses have been identified so far, but we are reviewing CCTV footage from the victim’s residence,” he added.

Patit said the suspect narrowly escaped after the fire spread to a motorcycle believed to be his.

Police are investigating the case under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.