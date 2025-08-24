KULAI, Aug 24 — The Communications Ministry has not received any reports of telecommunications disruption following the weak earthquake that struck Kluang and Segamat today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, however, said the ministry would continue monitoring the affected areas.

“So far, we have not received any complaints of telecommunications service disruption, but we will continue to monitor (the affected areas),” she said.

She said this after officiating the Skills for Life Programme and presenting contributions to outstanding students of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations, as well as students of public and private higher education institutions, in the Kulai parliamentary constituency at Dewan Terbuka Jalan Merbuk here today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today confirmed that a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Segamat at 6.13 am, followed by a 2.8-magnitude tremor in Kluang at 9 am.

Johor Civil Defence Force director Kamal Mokhtar was quoted as saying no reports of serious damage had been received to date, and personnel had been mobilised to monitor the situation in the affected areas.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in a Facebook post, urged the public to stay away from unsafe structures and remain alert to instructions from the authorities following the quake.

Meanwhile, Teo said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) initiative to develop a disaster warning notification system would be included in Budget 2026.

“This system will send notifications for all natural disasters and it will be included in the budget,” she said.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was previously quoted as saying the MCMC had been tasked with exploring a direct disaster notification channel for residents, bypassing the use of Short Message Service (SMS).

He said the disaster notification system should function as a mobile phone alert, similar to systems used in countries like South Korea and Japan. — Bernama