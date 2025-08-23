KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Three teenage boys were killed and three others injured when their car crashed at Jalan Sultan Sulaiman Shah, Banting, Kuala Langat early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received a call at 3.56 am regarding the incident.

A team from the Banting Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched and arrived at the location eight minutes later, Harian Metro reported.

Initial findings revealed that a Toyota Corolla carrying six teenage boys had skidded off the road and plunged into a drain.

The victims were found piled inside the vehicle, and it took firefighters almost an hour to extract them between 4.20 am and 5.15 am.

Three victims suffered injuries to the head, body, arms and legs, while the other three died at the scene.

Four of the victims have been identified: 15-year-old Daniel Iqkwan Jalaluddin and 19-year-old Muhammad Danish Farhan Alias were injured, while 16-year-old Muhammad Adib Anuar and 19-year-old Hariz Nazri died.

Two other victims remain unidentified.