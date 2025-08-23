PULAU BANGGI (KUDAT), Aug 23 — The ability to revive the state’s economy after it was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, achieving a significant increase in revenue, proves that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government is functioning well.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said his administration has been working to do its best over the past five years, with well-planned measures to revive the economy in three key sectors: industry, tourism, and agriculture.

He said through these three sectors, the GRS government was confident of restoring the state’s economy and boosting economic activities, resulting in revenue reaching nearly RM7 billion compared to RM4 billion in the years before.

“Even though in our first year we were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, in facing that situation we planned and introduced our development roadmap for Sabah’s long-term economy, carefully planning what was best for the state.

“That is why at that time we prioritised economic recovery. During Covid-19 our economy was in a very bad state, but we revived it through the main sectors of industry, tourism, and agriculture.

“We knew through these three sectors we could rebuild our economy, and praise be to God, we managed to revive it and boost economic activities. Our revenue, which for many years stood at only RM4 billion, during my administration has increased to nearly RM7 billion annually.

“This shows that our government is functioning well as a government for the people,” he said when speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pulau Banggi Water Supply Extension Scheme project worth nearly RM62 million at Dewan Terbuka Kobong, Pulau Banggi, on Saturday.

In this regard, Hajiji stressed that the opposition’s claims that the GRS government has failed are untrue, adding that the real failures were those of the previous government, which had no clear plans for the state.

“How can it be considered a failure when we managed to revive the economy, increase revenue, and introduce various initiatives for the people? The ones who failed were them (the opposition). I want to ask, what did they ever do in Pulau Banggi?

“For two and a half years, there were no plans at all. I don’t want the people of Pulau Banggi to be deceived again by them. If they come tell them that you only support GRS,” he said.

He stressed that the government has major plans for Pulau Banggi, given its uniqueness as a large island with potential for development across various sectors.

“We want to develop Pulau Banggi because it is special, with tourism and economic potential, as well as other development prospects. We have plans to further strengthen relations with neighbouring countries through barter trade, and we have asked Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (Special Envoy of BIMP-EAGA) and our Members of Parliament to pursue this initiative.

If there is barter trade or commercial exchange with the other side, which is not far from here, it can further boost our economic activities. This shows Pulau Banggi has tremendous potential, it is truly a special island in Sabah,” he said.

In line with that plan, he said the government is considering the request from Banggi assemblyman Datuk Mohammad Mohamarin to upgrade the status of the Banggi sub-district to a full district.

In addition, Hajiji also approved the request to build a hall on the island with an allocation of RM6 million, as well as a community cultural hall worth RM1 million.

He said these efforts reflect the government’s concern for the needs of the people in Pulau Banggi, who still require much attention from the state.

“This is the government’s concern, and you should know that since we came into power, many initiatives have been carried out, not only large-scale projects but also for the benefit of our people in need,” he said. — The Borneo Post