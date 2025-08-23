KUCHING, Aug 23 — A new bill to regulate e-commerce will include clearer definitions of all parties involved, including online marketing affiliates, to ensure fairer and more comprehensive rules.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said industry engagement sessions revealed the need to separate affiliates from sellers, as defined under existing laws.

“Previously, affiliates were categorised as sellers, but discussions showed they are different because they don’t own the products. Consumers shouldn’t blame affiliates, as they only market on behalf of sellers.

“This is what we mean by fairness for all, and it will be included in the legal framework. It will be broad but will address the needs and rights of all stakeholders,” she told reporters after the e-commerce legal review engagement session here today.

She said separating affiliates as a distinct category will close gaps in existing laws and better protect the rights of all players in the e-commerce ecosystem.

Fuziah stressed that clear definitions of each party’s role are crucial to protect consumers, improve transparency among service providers, as well as promote accountability and a fairer marketplace.

Earlier, media reports quoted KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali as saying the e-commerce bill is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next March.

Fuziah also highlighted that online transaction issues are no longer isolated cases but among the ministry’s top complaint categories each year, with 4,809 complaints recorded as of July 31.

According to ministry data, the category topped the complaint list in both 2023 and 2024, with 14,211 and 10,486 cases, respectively.

Most complaints involved undelivered goods, items not matching descriptions, misleading advertisements, counterfeit products and sellers using fake identities.

Fuziah said these figures reflect the urgent need for stronger, more effective and up-to-date e-commerce legislation. — Bernama