KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Police have arrested a man, believed to be the school van driver, who was seen dangerously dropping off and picking up students in a viral video.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that the man, aged 59, is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving.

“If convicted, the driver faces a possible prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000,” Naazron said in a statement last night.

The 33-second video, detected by authorities at 5.53pm yesterday, shows a moving van dropping off and picking up two schoolchildren in a hazardous manner, endangering both the students and other road users.

Naazron urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station or reach out to investigating officer Insp. Ahmad Zahrein at 017-3818422. — Bernama