KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Works Ministry (KKR) has resolved 11,860, or 95.19 per cent, of the 12,459 road damage complaints received through the MyJalan app, said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The remaining 599 complaints (4.81 per cent) are still under investigation or pending action, he told the Dewan Rakyat during the winding-up session for his ministry on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) today.

Since the app’s launch in August 2023, 54,330 users have registered and submitted 40,938 complaints. Of these, 28,479 cases (69.57 per cent) were redirected under the No Wrong Door policy to relevant agencies, as they involved roads outside KKR’s jurisdiction.

These include municipal, village, agricultural, state and private roads managed by local councils, the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) and state governments.

On highway infrastructure, Nanta said traffic on the East–West Highway remains manageable based on 2024 census data. However, a RM100 million rehabilitation project is underway to upgrade road surfaces, lighting and structural components, with completion expected by 2026.

The scope includes preliminary studies, land surveys, streetlight and traffic signal maintenance, and routine upkeep of both pavement and non-pavement infrastructure.

He also noted that the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has implemented Building Information Modelling (BIM) across all stages of highway projects. This includes the planning, construction, operations and upgrades, in line with the government’s digital transformation and sustainability agenda outlined in the 13MP and National Construction Policy 2030.

Since Jan 1, 2023, the BIM policy has been piloted on key projects including the Kuala Lumpur–Karak Highway widening, Kajang SILK Highway expansion, East Coast Expressway Phase 1 flood mitigation, Sungai Perak Bridge and selected rest areas along the North–South Expressway.

LLM has initiated training for BIM roles such as managers, coordinators and modellers, and is developing BIM Infra Guidelines in collaboration with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and academic institutions.

Upcoming projects incorporating BIM include the West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE), Phase 3 of the SILK Highway widening and the Juru–Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project along the North–South Expressway. — Bernama