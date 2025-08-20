ALOR SETAR, Aug 20 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) confirmed that a Pilatus PC-7 MkII training aircraft made an emergency landing at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport here at 11.26am yesterday.

The RMAF Public Relations Division said that it would set up an investigation board to identify the cause of the incident.

“The aircraft was flown by a trainee from the Flight Institute 1 (INSPEN 1), of the Royal Airforce College who was undergoing solo flight training. The trainee was unhurt,” the division said in a statement today, adding that all training flights would continue as normal.

Malaysia Airports had posted earlier on social media that the airport was temporarily closed due to the emergency landing and to allow the moving of the aircraft and cleaning up of the runway.

The runway was reopened at 3pm after obtaining safety approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and flight operations at the airport resumed as normal. — Bernama