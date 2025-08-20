KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The proposal to draft an Anti-Bullying Act is expected to be tabled at a Cabinet meeting soon, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said discussions at the policy level are crucial, as each relevant ministry, such as the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), the Education Ministry (MoE), the Higher Education Ministry (MoHE), and the Ministry of National Unity may have their views regarding the enforcement aspects of the law.

“After each ministry submits its feedback, the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) will conduct a detailed study and engagement sessions before the matter is brought to the policy level and subsequently to Parliament,” she said.

She was speaking at the ASEAN Law Forum 2025 themed ‘Empowering Access to Justice in the ASEAN Economic Community: Bridging Legal Cooperation for Inclusive Growth in the Digital Era’ at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Azalina said the main issue currently is the absence of a specific definition of bullying or penalties for such offences under existing legal provisions.

She said bullying-related cases are currently dealt with under various laws including the Online Safety Act, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act, labour laws as well as several provisions under the Penal Code.

As such, BHEUU will soon issue a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to clarify the differences between the Penal Code and the Child Act, to avoid confusion among the public.

“Many misunderstand… children can still be charged under criminal law. However, the procedure is different. For example, they cannot be tried in an open court.

“I want to give assurance that wrong is still wrong. The law applies to everyone, whether children or adults,” she said.

Azalina also said that MoE has outlined comprehensive procedures in addressing bullying cases in schools through a detailed guideline document.

“I’ve seen the book, it’s quite thick and it provides detailed, step-by-step instructions on what to do and how to resolve cases,” she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at the Finance Ministry’s Monthly Assembly in Putrajaya earlier today, said the proposal to establish a tribunal on bullying cases involving students and children will also be brought to the Cabinet meeting.

The three-day ASEAN Law Forum 2025 gathered 58 speakers and moderators in 15 sessions, with over 300 participants from ASEAN and international bodies discussing various topics, including alternative dispute resolution, commercial law reform and human rights in the digital era.

Among those present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran, Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Anna Joubin-Bret, Timor-Leste’s Justice Minister Sérgio de Jesus Fernandes da Costa Hornai and Laos’ Deputy Justice Minister Ketsana Phommachanh.