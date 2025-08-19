IPOH, Aug 19 — Two men were killed after they were hit by a car while they were refuelling their van by the roadside of Kilometre 84.6 of Jalan Kuala Kangsar-Gerik-Pengkalan Hulu Sunday.

Gerik district police chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman said they received a report at 9.15pm about a crash involving a Nissan Vanette, a Proton Wira and a Proton Preve that led to the death of the two men.

“The van, with a male driver, 45, and two male passengers, 18 and 30, had stopped by the side of the road in the direction from Kuala Kangsar to Gerik as it had run out of fuel.

“While the driver and the 18-year-old passenger were on the right side of the van refuelling it, the Proton Wira, driven by a 19-year-old man carrying two passengers, both 19, moving in the same direction, nearly hit the Proton Preve that was in front of it,” he said in a statement today.

The Proton Wira’s actions resulted in the Proton Preve, driven by a man, 60, and carrying a woman passenger, 36, hitting the two men by the side of the van and causing severe injuries to both of them.

“The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver died while receiving treatment at Gerik district hospital,” he said, adding that all the other people in all three vehicles were unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama