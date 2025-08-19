JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 19 — Police said today they have taken statements from seven individuals as part of investigations into the alleged bullying case involving a 10-year-old boy who is suffering from cancer.

Johor police chief CP Ab Rahaman Arsad said the individuals included the medical officer who treated the victim, a school student, a family member and other witnesses.

“There is a possibility that we will call other witnesses to complete the investigation depending on the results of the victim’s medical report,” he said after visiting the boy Izzul Islam Azuan Isaidi at the KPJ Puteri Hospital here.

“At present, the victim is still being monitored and the hospital cannot issue a report until he has fully completed his treatment.

“Police will wait for the victim’s full medical report before investigating the allegation that he suffered a concussion after being allegedly bullied and beaten by his schoolmates,” he added.

Ab Rahaman said police are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Under this section, those convicted face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Earlier, it was reported that the victim’s mother, Siti Suhana Misdi, 39, claimed her son, Izzul Islam, was believed to have been assaulted by two students, aged 10 and 12, in front of his classmates at a religious primary school in Skudai on February 21 and August 7.

Following the incidents, Siti Suhana lodged two police reports — on February 23 at the Skudai police station and on August 15 at the Larkin police station.