SEREMBAN, Aug 18 — A policeman was killed after his motorcycle was rammed by a car driven by a man believed to be under the influence of alcohol on Jalan Temiang near Sekolah Kebangsaan Temiang here early this morning.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the 23-year-old constable from the Jalan Campbell police station here sustained severe head injuries in the 1.01 am incident and was pronounced dead at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) about an hour later.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim, who was on duty, was riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle from Seremban heading towards Temiang when he was hit by a Perodua Bezza driven by a 26-year-old man from the opposite direction who lost control and veered into the victim’s lane.

“The driver suffered minor injuries and was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample was taken for testing at the Chemistry Department,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Hatta said the man has been remanded for six days starting today to assist in investigations under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged members of the public with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Shahrizan Khairi at 019-8461792 or the nearest police station. — Bernama