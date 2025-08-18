KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Ministry of Communications is committed to heeding His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s decree to prevent bullying beginning at the primary school level.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, in a statement, said that the ministry is rolling out a comprehensive National Anti-Bullying Awareness Campaign across television, radio, social media, and digital platforms.

Apart from that, he said that the ministry is also coordinating cross-ministerial follow-up actions to ensure the anti-bullying message reaches students, parents, and the wider community in an integrated manner.

He said the campaign also emphasises embedding values of respect, discipline, and compassion into government strategic communication and community programmes.

“I take heed of the King’s decree on the need to address bullying culture early in schools. His Majesty’s reminder is clear; that bullying not only harms the emotional and mental wellbeing of victims but also risks producing a generation lacking respect and compassion for one another,” he said.

According to Fahmi, Sultan Ibrahim’s decree aligns with the Madani Government’s agenda, as reflected in the recent amendments to the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Act 2025, which demonstrate the government’s firm resolve to tackle bullying more decisively.

The minister also pledged to help ensure that anti-bullying messages are conveyed in a way that is easily understood by children and teenagers, in line with the King’s vision for young Malaysians to grasp the meaning of mutual respect and practice noble values from an early age.

“So, I call on all stakeholders — parents, schools, communities, and the media — to join hands in eradicating bullying. Only through collective effort can we nurture a generation of well-mannered, disciplined, and compassionate individuals,” Fahmi urged.

Earlier today, the King decreed that the government implement a comprehensive anti-bullying campaign starting from primary schools.

The King warned that if bullying is not addressed early in primary schools, it risks producing a generation lacking respect and compassion for one another, and could also lead to various tragic outcomes. — Bernama

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.