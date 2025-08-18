KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) has denied that the delays in several ailing projects including the Sabah Pan Borneo Expressway (LPB) were caused by the practice of ‘kawtim’ or awarding contracts based on political grounds.

On the other hand, Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the allegations were mere perceptions and accusations.

However, he admitted that he had reprimanded contractors who failed to carry out their responsibilities of maintaining existing roads during construction works, citing the example of his recent inspection of one of the packages from Kelupit to Sandakan which found that the road was not maintained properly.

“If the contractor does not maintain it properly, the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) can appoint another contractor to maintain the road and (the maintenance cost) will be deducted from the cost awarded to the relevant contractor.

“... but so far, we have not done it yet. We are closely monitoring and issuing warnings so that the roads are maintained properly,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad was responding to a supplementary question by Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) who sought the confirmation of the ministry over claims that there was a practice of ‘kawtim’ leading to projects such as highway construction being abandoned and problematic.

Responding to the original question by Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang) regarding the latest status in the construction of LPB, particularly in Sipitang, he said as of July 31, the physical progress of Package 1 from Sindumin to Melalia, which is 28.5 kilometres (km), and Package 2 (Melalia-Beaufort, which involves 34.7 km) has been delayed.

The two packages are part of the 35 work packages for the highway project, which is a total of 706 km.

“The scope of work for the package in Sipitang includes widening road from two lanes to four lanes, construction of new bridges, upgrading of drainage systems and improvements to road safety infrastructure.

“As of July 31, the physical progress of Package 1 reached 84.22 per cent compared to the original schedule of 87.43 per cent, which is 3.21 per cent behind schedule. Package 2 is at 58.14 per cent compared to the target of 60.89 per cent, with a delay of 2.75 per cent,” he said.

According to him, the main factors for the delay were unpredictable weather conditions, the prolonged rainy season, the issue of land acquisition which has now been resolved and the shortage of manpower.

“However, the ministry is targeting both phases of the project (Phase 1A and 1B) to be completed by the first quarter of 2027 and October 2028 respectively, subject to the smooth running of work on the ground,” he said. — Bernama