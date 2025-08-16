KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim provided initial aid to eight traders from Kampung Padang in Kuantan, Pahang whose businesses were affected by the recent storm.

The contribution was presented by Anwar’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi during his visit to the location and victims on Thursday.

“After receiving the report, I went there with my team to see for myself the damage and hear the traders’ complaints firsthand.

“Alhamdulillah, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s support, through the cooperation of the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department, a certain amount of initial aid was able to be channelled, which is hoped to slightly alleviate the burden of losses suffered,” according to Ahmad Farhan in a Facebook post today.

He hopes the contribution could help traders to rise again and restart their businesses. — Bernama