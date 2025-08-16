KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The actions of a small number of police officers and personnel involved in corruption have tarnished the reputation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), despite the majority performing their duties with integrity and dedication.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that corruption-related offences must be dealt with firmly, regardless of the rank of the individuals involved.

Ayob Khan said he has never compromised with any officers or personnel involved in such offences during his tenure as Johor police chief, director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), and director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“In Johor, when I served as police chief, some officers and personnel were subjected to action under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma). At the NCID, officers with the ranks of Superintendent, ASP, and Inspector were placed under Special Preventive Measures,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the launch of the book Antologi Puisi Makan Suap at the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here last night.

Also present were DBP director-general Hazami Jahari and National Poets Association (Pemuisi) president Datuk Radzuan Ibrahim.

At the same time, Ayob Khan stressed that attempting to conceal corruption cases to protect the organisation’s reputation would only allow such activities to fester and become harder to prevent.

“For the PDRM, we will not compromise. If I detect such cases, the first step is to refer major cases to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC); the second is to open an investigation paper, and the third is to initiate disciplinary proceedings,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the book launch, Ayob Khan said he would continue to speak out, reprimand, and remind all PDRM officers and personnel about the disgraceful and humiliating nature of corrupt practices.

He also reaffirmed his firm stance to tackle this reprehensible culture, despite attempts by a few parties, both within and outside the force, to portray corruption in the PDRM as difficult to eradicate.

He added that PDRM remains committed to upholding integrity, particularly in tackling corruption and abuse of power, and will continue to ensure that national security and public order are maintained while delivering services at the highest standard. — Bernama