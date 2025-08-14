KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Umno said it will protest against any of its allies in the government who have allowed or planning to take its members to join their ranks.

In a statement yesterday, its secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki warned that such a move will lead to a rift within the government coalition.

“Umno will deliver a protest note to all leaders of parties in the Unity Government coalition who are planning, or have already allowed, Umno members to join their parties.

“This protest serves as a stern warning that, if not addressed, it could strain relations among coalition partners,” he said in the statement released after the Umno Supreme Council meeting here.

This comes after Supreme Council member and Kota Raja Umno chief Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced his resignation from Umno and expressed his intention to join PKR on May 30.

Tengku Zafrul said last week his application to join PKR has since been approved and he is now a member of the Ampang division.