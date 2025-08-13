JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 13 — Police are awaiting the chemistry department’s report from Kota Tinggi Hospital on the autopsy findings in the death of a Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers’ Training Unit (Palapes) cadet on July 28.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the report, which takes about a month to complete, will determine the 22-year-old cadet’s cause of death before investigators can finalise their papers.

The newly appointed state police chief explained that the delay was due to several samples still undergoing analysis at the chemistry department.

“Investigators will then refer the matter to the state prosecution department for advice on certain requirements during the course of the investigation.

“The prosecution department will also determine if there are grounds to charge or if further investigation is still required,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Ab Rahaman said Bukit Aman’s top leadership had instructed that the case be investigated thoroughly, given the public attention it had drawn.

He expects the probe to be completed within a month before the investigation papers are forwarded to Bukit Aman and the state prosecution department for further action.

So far, police have taken statements from 22 witnesses, including the doctor who conducted the initial examination, the pathologist who carried out the autopsy, as well as the victim’s family members, trainers and friends involved in the training activity.

Syamsul Haris Shamsudin died on July 28 at Kota Tinggi Hospital after completing his reserve officer cadet training at the Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

Earlier, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said an internal investigation by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) found no evidence of abuse or mistreatment during the training session.

He said all witnesses, including officers and instructors, confirmed no abusive behaviour or misconduct occurred throughout the training.

Yesterday, Syamsul Haris’ mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, called for a second investigation and for her son’s grave to be exhumed to determine the exact cause of death.

The 45-year-old single mother said the application had been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) through the Higher Education Ministry to enable a transparent investigation.