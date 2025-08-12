PETALING JAYA, Aug 12 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh has cancelled plans to hold a “class” for a Penang shop owner accused of hoisting the Jalur Gemilang upside down, but said he will still turn up on Thursday to see if DAP hangs its promised giant national flag correctly, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

FMT reported that Akmal had earlier threatened to protest at the shop if the owner was not charged by Thursday, saying he would personally “teach this ‘Ah Pek’ (uncle) how to put up a flag properly”.

His change of plans came after DAP announced it would sponsor a giant Jalur Gemilang for the shop and mobilise Penang party members to distribute 831 flags, should anyone attempt to stir trouble.

In a Facebook video, Akmal sarcastically thanked DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook for what he described as a “teaching” initiative, adding that he would be happy to attend the event.

“I also want to see what kind of welcome there is. They say they want to hand out flags, so God willing, we’ll also bring flags to hand out together to raise awareness among the public,” he was quoted as saying.

“Whether or not there’s prosecution, that’s secondary, but on Thursday we’ll be there. Why? Because you want to host us, so we accept it,” he added.

However, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong criticised DAP’s plan to mobilise members to “defend” the shop, warning it could draw politically charged crowds to an already tense location.

Wee said the proper course of action would be for DAP’s 40 MPs in government to pressure the home minister to ensure police prevent a potential confrontation. He added that since this was not done, he had instructed MCA Youth to lodge a police report.

He urged authorities to issue warnings to Akmal and called on DAP to “cease their on-the-ground posturing” to safeguard public safety.

Separately, Akmal addressed a blunder by Terengganu Umno Youth, whose recent poster displayed the Jalur Gemilang with missing stripes. He confirmed the error and urged police to investigate, saying, “No matter who you are, what race you are, or what your political beliefs are… wrong is wrong.”