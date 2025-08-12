KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The second edition of the Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF 2.0), an enhanced national system for standardising academic and vocational qualifications, will come into force on August 1, 2026.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said MQF 2.0 is an integrated framework covering all qualifications from the academic sector to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He added that the updated framework emphasises learning outcomes, a transparent credit system and the integration of sustainability values and national competencies, aimed at producing holistic and responsible graduates.

“This is a proud achievement that reflects the growing internationalisation of Malaysia’s higher education sector,” he said at the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) Awards 2025 ceremony last night, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zambry noted that the inaugural awards ceremony was organised to recognise excellence in quality across the country’s higher education ecosystem.

Universiti Tenaga Nasional received the Grand Award under the Quality Assurance Grand Award category, taking home a trophy and certificate.

The MQA Awards 2025 covered all higher education sectors, including public and private universities, polytechnics, community colleges, private colleges and public training institutes, in line with the Malaysian Higher Education Strategic Plan (PPTM) 2025–2035. — Bernama