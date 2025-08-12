KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Lembah Pantai MP Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is working to secure temporary housing for victims of a recent fire at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) owned People’s Housing Project.

The Communications Minister said the matter was discussed with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif last Saturday.

“There are 14 families currently at the relief centre. Several other families have chosen to stay with their relatives. We are waiting for the relocation… at least there are more comfortable places for them.

“I have yet to receive the latest information but for families with schoolgoing children, we have worked with the Social Welfare Department, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council to ensure they have equipment, uniforms and such,” he told the media after attending the Daughter of Penang, Daughter of Palestine programme at The Chow Kit Hotel here yesterday which was also attended by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

Fourteen squatter houses and four shop premises were destroyed in the first that occurred on the night of Aug 8 and the victims are currently housed at the relief centre at Sekolah Rendah Agama Al-Khawarizmi. — Bernama