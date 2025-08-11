KOTA BAHRU, Aug 11 — Four people, including two children, were killed and another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer lorry on Jalan Utama, Felda Chiku 1 in Gus Musang this morning.

A spokesman for the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department said they dispatched personnel from the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 9.07 am.

“Upon arrival at 9.34 am, we found that a Honda car had collided with a trailer lorry, trapping five occupants inside the car.

“The lorry driver was unharmed, while a woman who was driving the car was in critical condition, and the four passengers, including two children, were confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He said the injured victim was sent to hospital for treatment, while the bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident and said the injured driver had been sent to Gua Musang Hospital. — Bernama