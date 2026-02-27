MUAR, Feb 27 — Johor has recorded one of the highest registrations so far for six-year-olds entering Year One for the 2027 school session under the Malaysia Education Blueprint (RPM) 2026-2035.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that within two weeks of registration opening, nearly 50,000 applications had been received nationwide for the enrolment of children aged six, with Johor emerging as one of the largest contributors.

She said the figure is an early positive signal because it is part of the RPM implementation, which sets mandatory targets to be achieved within 10 years.

“When Johor became among the states with the highest figure in terms of registration, it shows that parents are ready to commit and have confidence in the system that is being implemented,” she told a media conference after the ‘Jaulah Ramadan Komuniti 2026’ Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Maahad Muar here yesterday.

Fadhlina said that although the registration period runs until March 31, the ministry will continue to accept applications after that date to give parents time to make their decision.

She added that the ministry had projected up to 700,000 registrations and that thorough preparation is underway, including for infrastructure planning and teacher recruitment.

“Although preparations are being made at the highest level, the latest development enables the ministry to draw up more detailed planning according to states and schools based on registration patterns,” she said.

She said Year One registration for 2027 is not just a routine process, but part of the RPM implementation, which emphasises improving education quality and empowering pupils.

The ministry is also intensifying the implementation of the Tekad Reformasi Pendidikan Programme (Tekad) as a platform for ongoing briefings and engagement to ensure that the RPM’s message and targets are understood comprehensively.

Fadhlina said the process of explanation and engagement will not stop at the end of the registration period, but will continue periodically to strengthen support for policy implementation.

On the programme, she said it featured a Tekad briefing session to provide information to teachers, parents and the community regarding the strategic thrusts of the RPM and the role of families in making the policy a success.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) ‘Jaulah Ramadan’ 2026 Programme is aimed at strengthening ties between the ministry’s personnel and the local community, as well as to boost the appreciation of the blessed month of Ramadan.

This programme is designed by combining the elements of spirituality, welfare and education, which aims to provide benefits and a positive impact to all parties involved.

One of its main objectives is to provide clear explanations about the RPM 2026-2035, namely the country’s education roadmap aimed at building a strong foundation, especially in improving access to education. — Bernama