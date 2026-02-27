KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Commuters relying on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line faced another disruption this morning after four separate trains were pulled from service due to technical faults within a span of just two and a half hours.

The cascading delays struck during the absolute peak of the Friday morning rush hour, severely disrupting travel plans for thousands of Klang Valley residents heading to work and school.

Crucially, this morning’s serial breakdowns occurred just three days after the transit line suffered two major, crippling disruptions in a single day on Tuesday.

The severity of Tuesday’s chaotic double-breakdown prompted the Transport Minister to formally order an official probe into the line’s recurring technical failures.

Despite the looming investigation, the heavily utilised transit network buckled again today, with technical disruptions erupting across multiple key stations from the early hours of the morning.

The cascade of failures began at 6.38am, when Rapid KL issued its first alert of the day announcing that trains had to be taken out of service at the Gombak terminal station due to a technical disruption.

Barely 15 minutes later, a second train was abruptly withdrawn from service at the Masjid Jamek interchange station, one of the most congested transit hubs in the city center.

The situation continued to deteriorate as the morning progressed and passenger volumes peaked. At 8.21am, Rapid KL reported that a third train was removed from the tracks at the Damai station. Less than 40 minutes later, a fourth train suffered a technical fault and had to be withdrawn at the Kelana Jaya station.

In each instance, Rapid KL issued brief statements apologising for the inconvenience and advising passengers that train frequencies would be “automatically adjusted.”

For commuters on the ground, these automated adjustments translate to longer waiting times, packed platforms, and severely overcrowded carriages as the system struggles to bridge the gaps left by the four missing trains.

Public frustration is currently mounting online, as today’s incident marks the third day of severe operational instability for the Kelana Jaya line this week.