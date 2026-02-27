KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Investigation papers concerning the alleged torture of a detainee at the Bandar Kinrara police station and the fatal police shooting of three men in Melaka have been formally submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for review.

The Home Affairs Ministry confirmed the status of both high-profile cases during the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday.

The updates were provided in a written reply to an oral question from Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, who had demanded transparency regarding the progress of the police probes.

Addressing the disturbing allegations surrounding Wan Mohammad Daniel, who was reportedly beaten and burned while in custody at the Bandar Kinrara Police Station, the ministry confirmed that an active investigation is underway.

According to the reply, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) opened an investigation paper based on a police report lodged in Banting.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt).

“The investigation paper was referred to the Selangor State branch of the Attorney General’s Chambers on 24 December 2025 for review and further instructions,” the ministry said.

The ministry also provided an update on the fatal police shooting of three men in Durian Tunggal, Melaka.

Unlike the Kinrara abuse case, the Durian Tunggal shooting probe has required multiple reviews by public prosecutors.

The ministry said that the investigation papers for this case were referred to the AGC twice late last year, first on December 16 and again on December 29.

Despite the double referral, the ministry noted that the Melaka shooting case remains officially classified as “under further investigation.”

“Firm action will be taken without compromise should any misconduct or breach of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by enforcement officers be proven,” the ministry said.