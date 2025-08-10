JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 10 — The Communications Ministry will hold discussions with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to address the growing issue of concert ticket scalping at inflated prices.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said KPDN is currently reviewing the matter, including the possibility of introducing a Bill to tackle the matter.

“The Communications Ministry has also engaged with event organisers and ticketing companies to find the most suitable solution to this issue,” she said at a press conference for the Johor leg of the Madani MSME Digital Grant Festival 2025 in Permas Jaya today.

Teo said the problem is most common at high-profile international concerts, such as G-Dragon’s, where soaring demand allows scalpers to resell tickets at heavily marked-up prices.

Last Friday, Teo chaired a meeting with representatives from KPDN and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to address the growing concern of ticket scalping, which is hurting the country’s entertainment industry.

She said the session gathered input and proposals from agencies directly involved in monitoring and enforcing concert ticket sales, while also examining examples from countries with anti-scalping laws. — Bernama