KUCHING, Aug 9 — A crocodile hatchling was captured in a drain near a shopping mall here this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the sighting was reported at around 10.04am, prompting a team from the Kota Sentosa station to be dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team confirmed the presence of a crocodile hatchling in a drain in front of the complainant’s residence.

“Using a snare, the team successfully captured the young reptile,” Bomba said in a statement.

The hatchling was subsequently transported back to the station before being handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for further handling and relocation.

The operation ended at around 10.35am. — The Borneo Post