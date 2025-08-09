KUNAK, Aug 9 — The development of the Kunak New Township is set to drive local economic transformation and reshape the district’s industrial landscape, said Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Masidi said the multi-phase project, estimated to take five to 15 years to complete, reflects strong investor confidence and aligns with the State’s Sabah Maju Jaya strategic plan. The development comprises three key components: commercial, residential and light industrial zones.

“I’m confident this new township will become a nucleus for economic activity in Kunak and create more opportunities for the district to move forward, like other new towns in Sabah,” he told reporters.

Located near the Pan Borneo Highway and Jalan Kunak Spur, the township is also expected to enhance tourism and support local products, potentially reaching markets beyond the district.

Masidi noted the strong commitment from local leaders and urged all agencies and stakeholders to play their part in realising the vision for Kunak as a strategic growth hub.

He also commended the area’s natural beauty, highlighting his visit to the increasingly popular Tasik Impian, surrounded by virgin forest in Mostyn.

Amazing Synergy Realty Sdn Bhd Director, Chia Seong Pow, said the 107-acre development will offer a holistic township concept with zones for transit and commerce including shop lots, a hypermarket, hotel, cinema, modern bus terminal and petrol station.

The residential area will include 288 terrace homes in two phases and 83 residential lots with community facilities, while 37 industrial lots will cater to light and medium industries, fostering local employment and entrepreneurship.

Also present were Kunak Assemblywoman Datuk Norazlinah Arif, Kunak District Officer Majaran Osman and District Council CEO Mohd Nazri Pintal.

“This is a golden opportunity. Kunak sits strategically between Tawau, Semporna and Lahad Datu – making it ideal for long-term development,” Masidi added. — Daily Express