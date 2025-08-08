KUCHING, Aug 8 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will offer a 50 per cent discount on traffic summonses at counters opened throughout Sarawak in conjunction with the 68th National Day celebrations.

Sarawak deputy chief commissioner Saifullizan Ishak said the discounts are applicable at all COPS district traffic investigation and enforcement division counters and payments can be made in cash, debit and credit cards.

“The 50 per cent discount is given for all traffic summonses that can be compounded under the Road Transport (Compounding of Offences) Rules 2003.

“The initiative is aimed at reducing the people’s financial burden and to encourage the public to settle their outstanding summonses,” he said in a statement today.

The counters, which are open from August 26 to 28, are located at Kuching, Padawan, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Lundu, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Meradong, Sibu, Julau, Kapit, Dalat, Mukah, Tatau, Bintulu, Belaga, Miri, Limbang and Lawas, he added.

Saifullizan also explained that the 10 offences not eligible for discount included traffic accidents, offences involving trials, dangerous overtaking, using the emergency lane, running red traffic lights, overtaking in double line areas, modifying exhausts and summonses issued under Op Selamat. — Bernama