GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — The Penang government will proceed with the second phase of i-Sejahtera payments for this year via electronic funds transfer to 9,405 recipients starting tomorrow.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said the disbursement, amounting to RM1,721,300, reflects the state government’s continued commitment to the people’s welfare.

She said Phase 2/2025 payments will only be made to new applicants who registered before June 30 each year, while applications received after that date will be processed for Phase 1/2026.

“For Phase 2/2025, the breakdown and number of recipients are as follows: the senior citizen appreciation Scheme — 7,187 recipients totalling RM1,437,400; single mother assistance — 317 recipients amounting to RM317,000;

“The golden housewife appreciation scheme — 1,280 recipients totalling RM1,280,000; and aid for persons with disabilities — 621 recipients amounting to RM124,200,” she said in a statement today.

Lim said the state government has disbursed RM53.83 million to 285,816 recipients across various categories under Phase 1 and Phase 2 from January to July 2025.

This included RM41,987,600 for the senior citizen appreciation scheme to 209,938 recipients, and RM1,064,400 for single mother assistance to 10,644 recipients.

“Other categories comprise the golden housewife appreciation scheme with RM4,423,100 for 44,231 recipients; RM3,121,600 for 15,608 persons with disabilities recipients; the Anak Emas one-off payment of RM540,200 to 2,700 recipients; and the one-off death benefit contribution totalling RM2,695,000 for 2,695 recipients,” she said.

She urged all applicants to promptly update their bank account details to ensure smooth disbursement for Phase 1/2026.

Further information on the i-Sejahtera programme can be obtained by contacting the Kemara Unit at 04-650 5699/ 5700, visiting the i-Sejahtera office on Level 44, Komtar, during working hours from 9am to 5pm, or registering online via the official portal at https://isejahtera.penang.gov.my. — Bernama