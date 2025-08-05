KOTA BHARU, Aug 5 — A baby boy was found abandoned, wrapped in a kain pelikat (sarong), at a bus stop located on Jalan Lama Kulim heading towards the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) in Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh, at about 1pm yesterday.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said the baby was placed on the ground at the bus stop.

“The baby has been sent to Tengku Anis Hospital for examination and treatment,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for abandonment of a child.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Pasir Puteh police headquarters hotline at 09-7862005 or go directly to the headquarters. — Bernama