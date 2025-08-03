KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has reiterated its commitment to expanding the Electric Train Service (ETS) to Johor Bahru, saying the project is progressing in phases and remains on track subject to technical and regulatory milestones.

In a statement issued today, KTMB said the rollout of the ETS southern sector — from Segamat to Kluang and eventually JB Sentral — will be carried out in stages.

“The operation of ETS in the southern sector will be in phases (Segamat, Kluang and JB Sentral) depending on several critical technical milestones and regulatory approvals,” the company said.

Trial runs are currently ongoing for the next segment to Kluang, with KTMB working closely with contractors and relevant authorities to ensure readiness.

“KTMB’s primary responsibility is to ensure safety, reliability, and readiness before opening any new segment to the public,” the operator said, adding that it is following a strict commissioning protocol for each phase.

The ETS service to Segamat has been operational since March 2025, which KTMB says has already brought improved travel options and helped boost local economic activity.

“KTMB wishes to thank all passengers, local stakeholders, and the public for their patience and continued support. We remain fully committed to making ETS travel to southern a success,” it said.

The rail operator also addressed recent media coverage surrounding the timeline of the Johor Bahru extension, assuring the public that it is focused on delivering a “safe, modern and transformative rail service” for the southern corridor.