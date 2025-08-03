SHAH ALAM, Aug 3 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will carry out a Safety Inspection and Audit (JISA) on the bus company involved in the accident along Jalan Persiaran Universiti 1 at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Serdang, which occurred while transporting a group of schoolchildren.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the department had received a report on the incident.

“Yes, we’ve received the report, and the accident is being investigated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“JPJ will conduct a JISA on the bus operator and take further action once the audit report is received,” he told Sinar Harian today.

The accident yesterday left three pupils and a teacher injured after the bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 12.18pm. The bus, carrying 30 pupils and five teachers from Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam (Pasti) Ampang, was on its way from a chocolate factory to the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (Maeps).

Serdang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the 44-year-old bus driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid to the left side of the road.

The local driver has been detained for investigation under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.