MEMBAKUT, Aug 2 — Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today proposed that the coalition contest at least one state seat in every parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Sabah state election.

He warned that disappointed grassroots leaders could leave the party “because they have no role to play when an election is held”, The New Straits Times reported.

“If a parliamentary constituency has two or three state seats, at least one seat should be given to BN to contest,” he was quoted as saying after officiating the Membakut Umno division meeting here.

He said the idea will be discussed by the BN component parties as well as the Umno consultative council.

Sabah has a total of 25 parliamentary constituencies and 73 state seats.

BN and Pakatan Harapan, which have formed a federal alliance, are expected to cooperate for the Sabah state election that must be called this year.

They are currently friendly to the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, which was formed initially to keep Parti Warisan from winning the election.

However, Sabah has a dynamic political landscape, which has led to frequent hook-ups and split-ups during election season.